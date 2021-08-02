Man dead after shooting behind house on East New York Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after he was found shot behind a house on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3700 block of East New York Street around 11 p.m. and found a man near the alley behind a house with a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, according to IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

The man's identity has not been released. Police have not provided information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or connie.pearson@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.