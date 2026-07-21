Man dead, child hospitalized with "significant" injuries after motorcycle crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind (WRTV) — A man is dead and a child is in the hospital with “significant” injuries after a passenger vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Madison County Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday that its Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash. A news release said the crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 100 East and County Road 1300 North just before 10:00 Monday night.

The release said the investigation indicated a 2016 Dodge Journey, driven by Ruth A. Paugh, 46, of Anderson, was traveling eastbound when it entered the intersection and failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, driven by Matthew Scott Doud, 33 of Summitville.

Doud was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office, the release said.

A juvenile passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

The news release did not provide any other information about the injured juvenile.

Paugh, the driver of the Dodge Journey was not injured, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to the release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.