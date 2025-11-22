Man dead following shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on the far east side early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of James Run Way on a report of a call for help at around 3:55 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male inside the residence with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts performed by IEMS, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating this incident.

While IMPD has not revealed a person of interest, they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Michael.Wright@indy.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).