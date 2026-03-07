Man dead, four detained after shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and four people are in custody following a shooting on the city's northeast side early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to the 4100 block of Edgemere Court after reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

At least four people were taken into custody in connection with the incident, though IMPD has not released details regarding their identities or roles.

If you have information about this shooting, you can contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.