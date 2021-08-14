Man dead, four injured after early morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and four others were injured after being shot early Saturday morning on the city's northwest side.

Officers responded to the area of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road around 5 a.m. and found two men shot in a parking lot. One man died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Later, IMPD said a female, a male and a juvenile walked into hospitals with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police believe the three were involved in the incident and have non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.