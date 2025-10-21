Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting on Indy's southeast side early Tuesday morning.

"We need your help, we can not do this alone," IMPD officer Tommy Thompson said in a briefing at the scene.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a woman called officers at around 5:45 a.m. for help at the intersection of Raymond and Shelby Streets.

The woman was located with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman directed officers to the 1600 block of E. Tabor Street where she said she was shot.

"The adult female did go down the street initially to attempt to get help, a call came in, and then it was redirected to this Tabor address." Tommy Thompson said.

Outside of a home on Tabor Street, IMPD officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was initially said to be in critical condition, but police later said she was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A car was found at the intersection of Raymond and Shelby with bullet holes. Police believe the woman drove the vehicle from Tabor Street to the intersection to get help.

Officer Thompson described the neighborhood to reporters as "a tight-knit community. " It was very scary and very tragic. I can only imagine what this is like," he added.

IMPD said evidence is being collected at the scene, and no weapon has been recovered at the time of this report.

Multiple people were detained who were found at the residence, but police said they are not suspects at this time.

Officers are calling on the community to look at surveillance footage or to report anything they may have seen or heard.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.