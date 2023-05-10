Man dies after being shot in home on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being shot in a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department North District officers responded to 7800 Carlton Arms Drive on a report of a person shot just before 8 p.m. on May 8.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside the residence suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Bunn, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Bunn later died due to his injuries.

IMPD detectives responded to the scene to begin investigating. They say they have identified all parties involved.

Detectives confirmed they’ve spoken with a person of interest, who was released.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.

To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).