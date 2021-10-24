Man dies after being shot in the neck in Kokomo

KOKOMO — Kokomo Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as Harvey Lenoir, 27, was found in the 900 block of West Monroe Street around 1 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck. Lenoir was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested, but WRTV is not naming them because formal charges have not been filed.

Police say the case is being actively investigated and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Additionally, you may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.