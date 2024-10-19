Man dies after being struck by vehicle in west side bar parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man died from being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a bar on the west side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southwest District officers responded to the Checkered Flag Tavern, located at 5725 W Morris St., on reports of a person struck by a vehicle at 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the parking lot of the bar with trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says the man and the person who struck him were involved in an altercation before the suspect was asked to leave the bar.

After leaving the establishment, the suspect got in their vehicle and intentionally drove a full-size SUV into a crowd of people in the parking lot, striking the victim, police say.

The suspect fled the scene in the suspect vehicle. It is unknown at this time if the victim was known to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

