Man dies after early morning stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one man is dead after he was found with stab wound injuries early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Milhouse Road around 4 a.m. on the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers found the injured man and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.