Man dies after east side shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died at a hospital Sunday after being shot over the weekend on the east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, at approximately 12:35 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of East New York Street on a report of a person shot. Officers found an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital on Sunday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The coroner's office will release the victim's name once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Michael.Wright@indy.gov.