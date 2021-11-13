Man dies after Friday shooting on the west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Falcon Court and found the man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about what led up to the incident or information about a possible suspect was released.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.



