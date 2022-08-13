Watch Now
Man dies after overnight shooting in Marion

Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 11:44:53-04

MARION — An Anderson man has died after a shooting early Saturday, according to Marion Police.

Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. That is about a mile away from Indiana Wesleyan University.

CPR was started and Gosha was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police there were vehicles in a nearby driveway that they hadn't seen before and that the drivers sped away from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-668-4417 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

