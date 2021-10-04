Man dies after road-rage shooting in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON — One man is dead following a road-rage shooting early Sunday in Anderson, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broadway and Webster streets, Anderson Police Department public information officer Caleb McKnight said in a news release.

Police who responded found a 46-year-old man near the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police someone fired a gun out of a small dark-colored sedan before driving away northbound on Webster Street.

Medics transported the victim to an Anderson hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police have not released his identity.

Police said the vehicle witnesses described was seen in the neighborhood around Webster Street "minutes before the shooting occurred."

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Anderson Police Department Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654.