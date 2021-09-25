Man dies after shooting inside Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one man is dead after a shooting inside a hotel on the city's northwest side.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn & Suites on Lafayette Road around 1:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers found the victim inside a hotel room. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail Erika.Jones@indy.gov .

