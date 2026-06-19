Man dies after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night on Indy’s near east side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male inside an apartment with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services transported the man to a hospital in critical condition, where died shortly after arriving.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shem Ragsdale at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Shem.Ragsdale@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).