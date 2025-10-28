Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man dies after stabbing on east side, person of interest hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Tuesday after being stabbed in a residence on the east side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Englewood Drive around 10:48 a.m. on a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with stab wounds inside a residence.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

A person of interest, described as an adult male, was located in the 1600 block of Shadeland Avenue. IEMS transported that individual to an area hospital for evaluation in stable condition. He was awake and breathing.

Police believe this was an isolated incident between family members that occurred within the residence. Detectives do not believe there is an outstanding threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.

