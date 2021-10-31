Man dies after Sunday morning homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died early Sunday morning after a shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Hovey Street just before 2 a.m. and found the man suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and shortly after arriving he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

IMPD says so far this year, there have been 232 homicides and 213 of them have been criminal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).