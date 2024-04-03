Man dies days after being shot on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis last week, left one person dead.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on March 28 in the 2200 block of Gable Drive.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, April 1, the victim died from his injuries.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.