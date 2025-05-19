Man dies days after being struck by vehicle during attempted robbery on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is now dead days after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted robbery on Indy's southside last week.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, on Thursday, at approximately 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a robbery with injuries at 8030 Madison Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from severe injuries indicative of being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency medical services quickly transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased on Saturday at the hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) confirmed that this incident is being classified as a homicide, prompting the IMPD Homicide Unit to assume responsibility for the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Dustin Keedy in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via email at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.