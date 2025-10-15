Man dies days after shooting on Indianapolis west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died days after he was shot on Indianapolis' near west side Sunday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Tibbs Avenue just before 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday, October 14. He was identified as 40-year-old Clifford Nathaniel Hudson.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.