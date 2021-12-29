Man dies days after weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man died Tuesday from his injuries after a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 26.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 8200 block of Center Run Drive.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and homicide detectives responded to begin an initial investigation.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@Indy.Gov.