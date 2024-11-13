Man dies following shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS – An early Wednesday morning shooting has claimed the life of a man on Indy’s east side. The gunfire erupted around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on Hiner Lane just east of Shadeland Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call reporting a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Devon Anthony Highbaugh, 32, inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, the Highbaugh died.

IMPD detectives are investigating the incident as a targeted attack and believe there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood. However, they are urging anyone with information or video footage to come forward. You can contact Crime stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.