Man dies from injuries sustained in hit-and-run crash in January

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died over the weekend after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash back in January.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the man was struck by a vehicle in the 6300 block of Keystone Avenue on the evening of January 25.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. On February 15, he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives believe the victim was riding a scooter on Keystone Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

At this time, the suspect is still at large and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call IMPD Crash Investigations at (317)327-6549 or Crime Stoppers.