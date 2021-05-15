Man dies hours after shooting Friday on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after he was shot Friday afternoon on the southwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to South State Avenue and East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive on a report of a person shot just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics transported him to an area hospital in critical condition, but he died several hours later.

The man's identity has not been released, and police have not released information about a possible suspect.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives initially responded to the scene to begin the investigation, but homicide detectives took over after the man died.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.