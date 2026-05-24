Man dies in 2nd homicide in 5 months at subdivision on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man died after police found him shot early Sunday morning in a vehicle at housing subdivision on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said in an afternoon homicide brief.

It was at least the second homicide in the Bade Woods housing subdivision in five months.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after the proper notification of the next of kin has been made, the brief said. He died at a hospital after being taken from crime scene in critical condition.

Police were sent just after 4:10 a.m. Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance and a person shot in the 1700 block of James Run Way, according to the county’s computer-aided dispatch system. James Run Way is northwest of the intersection of U.S. 52/Brookville Road and Bade Road.

The brief said, “This death is being investigated as a homicide by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which has detained a person of interest.”

Detectives on Sunday afternoon were continuing to try to determine the role of the person of interest detained near the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact IMPD Detective TyAnn Lambert at 317-327-3475, or Detective Kyle Hoover at kyle.hoover@indy.gov.

On Nov. 22, a man with gunshot wounds died after police were called for help at a home about 3:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of James Run Way, just across the street and a few houses south of where the man was found Sunday morning. On Nov. 24, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said it was continuing to try to positively identify the man. A redacted police report available to the news media identified him as Jeffrey Finkel. It was not immediately known Sunday afternoon if an arrest has been made in the Nov. 22 homicide case.

Crime Resources