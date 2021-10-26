Man dies in a fight on the near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man was killed in a fight on Indy's near northwest side Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Clifton Street for a fight. When they arrived, they located the victim who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police at the scene told WRTV a man and a woman were fighting when the man collapsed during the fight. He was transported to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The woman involved in the fight was taken to IMPD's homicide office.