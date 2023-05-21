Man dies in far east side Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS— A man is dead after a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said they responded to the shooting around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, they arrived to 4037 Alsace Place and located what they believed to be a male outside of a residence with gunshot injuries.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking anyone who lives in the area to check the cameras on their homes and to contact detectives if anything on the camera is helpful.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.