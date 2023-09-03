Man dies in fatal hit-and-run on the city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Kelly Street and Lynhurst Drive on reports of a hit-and-run just before 11 p.m.

According to police, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Lynhurst before being struck by a gray pickup truck that was traveling east on Kelly Street.

Police say the driver of the truck fled the scene but was found less than a mile away.

The driver of the truck was arrested and taken to Eskenazi Hospital. Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist yet, but his loved ones were at the scene Sunday to honor his life.

WRTV

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

