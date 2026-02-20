Man dies in hospital following shooting on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police say a man is dead following a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to Community South Hospital on a person shot just after 6 p.m. The victim, who police identify as an adult man, was pronounced deceased. Police say statements taken from witnesses indicated the man was shot in the 7000 block of Camden St.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Jordan Agresta at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, e-mail the detective at jordan.agresta2@indy.gov or can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

