Man dies in hospital following southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in the hospital following a shooting on Sunday morning, according to IMPD.

IMPD said Southeast District officers responded to the 5000 block of Southeastern Avenue around 11:31 a.m. on the report of a person shot. Officers were unable to find any victims at the scene.

A short time later, IMPD East District officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on a report of a walk-in person shot.

Officers say they found a victim, described as an adult man, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, IMPD is treating the 5000 block of Southeastern Avenue as an active crime scene and is investigating.