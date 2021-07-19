Man dies in hospital more than a month after shooting on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man shot more than a month ago on the north side of Indianapolis died Sunday, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 5:10 p.m. June 4 in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue.

Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and medics transported him to an area hospital, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

"Despite the best efforts by medical professionals, the victim passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021," Foley said.

The man's identity has not been released. Information about a possible suspect was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.