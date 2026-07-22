Man dies in Lawrence shooting; suspect detained

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WRTV) — An investigation was still underway Wednesday following a fatal shooting in a Lawrence neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The Lawrence Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday.

Lawrence police officers arrived at a home in the 5300 block of Traditions Drive to investigate a person shot. That’s in a neighborhood right off East 52nd Street, directly west of the MSD of Lawrence Township Transportation Center.

Officers arrived and found 49-year-old Vandee Hughes suffering life-threatening gunshot wound injuries.

Medics rushed Hughes to a hospital, where he later died.

Lawrence PD says the suspected shooter stayed at the scene and was detained. It’s still not clear what led up to the shooting or if there have been any arrests.