Man dies in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being shot on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning.

According to theIndianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Kingsley Drive, near the Indiana State Fairgrounds, around 4:04 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. A person has been detained in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.