Man dies in shooting on southside of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been pronounced deceased following a shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

At around 7:33 p.m., IMPD officers from the Southeast district responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of Rue Royale.

Officers found a victim, described as an adult male, with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD confirmed the victim was in critical condition, but has since been pronounced deceased.

IMPD is actively investigating.