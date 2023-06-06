Man dies nearly 2 years after shooting, suspect may face new charges

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two years after a quadruple shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis, a man has died from injuries sustained.

According to IMPD, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a home in the 4200 block of Arborcrest Drive just after 1 a.m. on July 21, 2021. Arriving officers located three men with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Eldon Wheeler / WRTV Four people are in critical condition following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Indianapolis.

A fourth victim believed to be connected to the same scene was located suffering a gunshot wound on Meadowlark Drive shortly after the initial victims were located.

All four victims were transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Nearly two years later, on June 4, 2023, one of those four victims succumbed to their injuries.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jordan Lamont Chatman.

In April 2023, Kamari Driver was arrested in connection with the 2021 shooting for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a handgun with a prior conviction.

Now, Driver may face new charges in relation to the shooting as it has been determined a homicide.