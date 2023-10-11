Man dies while "sitting in chair", death ruled homicide by coroner's office

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway by IMPD after a man reportedly died after "breathing irregularly" in a chair inside a home on the west side of Indy.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on a "possible deceased" person.

People at the residence told IMPD the man was sitting in a chair and started breathing irregularly, according to IMPD.

The man died in the house, according to IMPD.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and the Marion County Coroner's Office eventually ruled the death to be homicide.