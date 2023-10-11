Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man dies while "sitting in chair", death ruled homicide by coroner's office

IMPD.jpg
IMPD
IMPD.jpg
Posted at 2:38 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 14:38:01-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway by IMPD after a man reportedly died after "breathing irregularly" in a chair inside a home on the west side of Indy.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on a "possible deceased" person.

People at the residence told IMPD the man was sitting in a chair and started breathing irregularly, according to IMPD.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man reportedly died this week while sitting down and “breathing irregularly” inside a home on Indy’s west side.

The man died in the house, according to IMPD.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and the Marion County Coroner's Office eventually ruled the death to be homicide.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW