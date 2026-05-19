Man faces 10 charges after Muncie shooting killed woman, hurt 2 men

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV) — Murder and attempted murder charges were among 10 filed Monday against a 21-year-old man who was taken into custody shortly after a Muncie shooting that killed a woman and injured two men, authorities say.

Rylynn J. Davis, of Muncie, was arrested shortly after the shooting about 5:30 p.m. May 10 at a home in the 2700 block of South Walnut Street. That’s in a residential and industrial area on the city’s south side, about a 1-1-1/2 miles north of the intersection of State Road 67 and Old State Highway 3/South Walnut Street.

Cheyenne Angelina Raines, 23, died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie after the shooting, the county coroner said.

One of the two men shot had a wound to the head described in court documents as “incompatible with life” and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The other man had several gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Police said, after the shooting, they found three children — ages 2 months, and 2 and 3 years — in deplorable conditions locked inside a bedroom at the home.

Charges filed against Davis included murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal confinement, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent, and pointing a firearm.

Court documents say Muncie Police Department officers arrived to find the three people shot outside the home. A passerby had detained Davis for the police.

Witnesses told police that Davis was dragging a woman down the sidewalk by her feet as she was screaming. Then, a Dodge pickup with two men inside pulled up next to Davis and the woman, and the men confronted Davis.

Witnesses told police that Davis shot at the truck.

Police got video from a nearby surveillance camera that captured Davis striking the woman in the face and then pulling her down the sidewalk by her feet. The video shows the truck pulling up to Davis and the woman. Audio from the surveillance system picked up numerous gunshots several seconds after the truck arrived.

Davis told officers he was protecting himself, explaining Rains was, for a second time in three days, trying to leave him.

Davis has an initial hearing set for 9 a.m. May 27 in Delaware Circuit Court 1.

News 8 reached out Monday to the Delaware County sheriff and his office to get a jail-booking photo of Davis but did not immediately hear back.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Below is a list of suggested resources, both national and local: