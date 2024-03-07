Man faces charges after alleged road rage incident spans multiple counties

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are calling road rage a disturbing trend as incidents continue to happen on Indianapolis roadways and interstates.

This week, an Indianapolis man claims he was a victim to this very trend.

“Reliving it does it all again. It’s serious when somebody is shooting at you,” the victim told WRTV.

The victim did not want to be identified out of concerns for his safety.

A probable cause affidavit details he was being followed for miles from Indy’s far west side to nearly Hendricks County in an alleged road rage incident.

Court documents detail how he cut through multiple neighborhoods, even getting on and off the interstate.

“Once I heard the shots, I thought it was more serious, so I called 911 and gave them the blow by blow,” the victim said.

The man accused of committing the crime admitted to firing his gun near 21st and Raceway Road. The suspect told police he was in an "emotionally charged" situation.

“[I] started going towards Avon because I knew there were a lot of police there. I wanted to draw attention,” the victim added.

IMPD encourages drivers who may feel like they are in a road rage situation to stay calm and call 911 if they are able to.

“Get a good vehicle description, direction of travel, maybe a plate number if you can do so safely,” IMPD officer William Young said.

WRTV continues to share stories about people impacted by road rage shootings.

WRTV Investigates' review of records shows that in most of these shootings on the interstate, no arrests are made because the victims and witnesses are unable to provide enough information about the shooter or the vehicle involved.

In 2022, for example, only six arrests were made out of the 66 reported cases of shootings on the interstate.