ZIONSVILLE — A 30-year-old man is under arrest after a homicide investigation in Zionsville this week.

According to police, a body was found in the 5300 block of W. Old 106th Street near Zionsville Road on Monday, April 8.

On Tuesday, the Boone County Coroner's Office determined the woman died from homicide.

The police department confirmed a suspect was arrested in connection to the crime.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.