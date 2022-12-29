Watch Now
Man facing animal torture charges now charged with July Indianapolis murder

WRTV Photo/Chase Sarten
One person died and another was injured after a shooting in the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue on July 13, 2022.
Posted at 11:15 PM, Dec 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man facing several charges in connection to the beating death of a dog is now also charged in a July murder, online court records show.

A single murder charged was filed on Wednesday against Zech Hilton Thomsen.

Court records show the charge is connected to the July 13 shooting death of Vincent Clifton Jr., 38. A second person was also injured in that shooting.

Thomsen is also charged in connection to the August death of Deron, a pit bull terrier who had recently been adopted from Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Online jail records show Thomsen has been in the Marion County Jail since August 6.

He is being held without bond on the murder charge and an initial hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 3.

