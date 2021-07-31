Man facing multiple charges in connection to July 25 shooting on Georgia Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made after an Indianapolis visitor was shot and injured in the 30 block of Georgia Street on July 25.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were in the area when they heard gunshots and located the victim. The victim later told police he was in Indianapolis for his son's basketball tournament.

Officers saw Carnell Williams, 26, trying to get into a vehicle at the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and South Street. When officers approached, Williams slammed the door of the vehicle. A firearm was later found inside that vehicle.

In a statement to police, Williams said he was downtown with his girlfriend on a date and heard gunshots, but did not know who shot.

"Mr. Williams confirmed that the firearm was his and he brought it with him when he moved to Indiana. Detective Higgins asked Mr. Williams how many rounds are with the gun and he stated none. Detective Higgins then asked him how many he had when he came downtown and he stated one. Detective Higgins then asked what happened to the one bullet he had and he stated it was already gone when he got downtown," the affidavit read.

The affidavit says camera footage shows a man matching Williams' description come from around the corner and fire a shot into the crowd, which hit the victim.

Williams was charged by prosecutors with two counts of criminal recklessness and one count of carrying a handgun without a license.