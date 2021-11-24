Man facing murder charge in connection to girlfriend's 2020 death

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a year after Tara Smith, 33, was found dead on Indianapolis' west side, her boyfriend has been charged with murder.

Smith was found dead on October 28, 2020 inside an apartment in the 2200 block of Grand Prix Drive.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Smith's boyfriend, John Henry, told officers Smith had taken her own life. Based on initial observations, detectives believed foul play was suspected.

Smith's death was ruled a homicide by the Marion County Coroner's Office in March 2021 and Henry was arrested on November 24.

Online court records show Henry faces one count of murder and an initial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov .