Man fatally shot at north side Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Early Saturday morning, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to reports of a fight at an apartment complex located at 901 N. Lake Nora Ct.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male inside an apartment suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene, but despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Detectives believe this incident to be isolated, involving individuals who were known to one another. The suspected shooter was detained at the scene but was released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Christopher Winters at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475, or e-mail him at Christopher.Winters@indy.gov.