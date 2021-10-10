Man fatally shot by police during domestic disturbance investigation in Ripley County

SUNMAN — A man died Sunday after he was shot by police in Ripley County, according to Indiana State Police.

Deputies with the Ripley County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance taking place around 9 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 8000 block of East County Road 900 North near Sunman.

They were told Joshua Ebinger, 37, of Osgood, was violating a protection order a woman had in place against him and that he had a gun, a news release from Indiana State Police said.

Two Ripley County Sheriff's Department deputies, an Indiana State Police trooper and a Versailles Police Department officer responded to the home. State police said a woman left the residence and the officers moved her to a safe location.

According to state police, Ebinger then left the home while holding a handgun.

"The officers gave Ebinger numerous commands to drop the gun," the news release said. "Ebinger then pointed the gun at the officers. The trooper and one of the deputies fired their weapons at him. Ebinger was struck by at least one of the rounds."

The officers provided medical care to Ebinger, but medics pronounced him dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The officers, whose names have not been released, have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting. The Ripley County Prosecutor's Office will review the investigation.