Man fatally shot, dog injured on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis early Friday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3100 Block of Brookside Parkway North Drive on a report of a person shot around 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

IMPD homicide detectives arrived at the scene to begin their investigation.

While on scene, officers located several individuals. These individuals were detained and later released, pending further investigation.

Additionally, police said a dog was discovered at the scene with injuries consistent with trauma.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at James.hurt@indy.gov.