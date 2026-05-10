Man fatally shot near 10th Street, Shadeland Avenue on Mother's Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man is dead, and a suspect has been detained following a shooting on Indy's far east side.

The shooting took place around midnight Sunday near the intersection of East 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say they believe it started as an altercation in the parking lot of a business before the shooting happened.

The suspect stayed on the scene and was later detained. IMPD says they located a gun in the suspect's car.

IMPD Capt. John Arvin told media at the scene, "It's Mother's Day. Here's the tragedy. A mother is going to get a knock on the door this morning that her son is dead. For the rest of her life, every Mother's Day, she's going to remember that's the day my son died.

"That just makes this a senseless tragedy. We have no idea what the fight was over, what led to the shooting, but whatever it was, does it lead to someone's mother knowing for the rest of her life my son died on mothers day. That's just tragedy."

Police say many of the surrounding businesses have security cameras, and they will contact them today to review the footage as part of the investigation.