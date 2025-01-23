Man fighting for life after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Thursday morning on the city's northeast side.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of North Olney Street around 2:43 a.m. on reports of a person shot. They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The victim, despite his life-threatening injuries, was able to inform officers that the shooting occurred inside a home. The information prompted officers to secure the perimeter and initiate a search for any potential suspects.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and used a drone to search the premises for the suspect.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Detectives are working to determine whether the incident stemmed from a disturbance, drug-related activity, or other factors.

If you know anything about what happened, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.