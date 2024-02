INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Tuesday night after a shooting on the northeast side of Indy, according to police.

Officers with IMPD responded to the a call for a person shot in the 3900 block of Mitthoeffer Road around 11 p.m.

A man with gunshot wounds was located and declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.