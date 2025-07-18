Man found dead at homeless encampment on Indy's southwest side; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a homeless encampment on Indy's southwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Tibbs Avenue on Thursday around 4:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased adult male with injuries consistent with trauma. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene, but unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the site.

Homicide detectives quickly responded to initiate the investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is involved and will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or via email at Erika.Jones@indy.gov.